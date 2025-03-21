South Carolina Gamecocks play Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in first round of NCAA Tournament

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (26-5, 20-2 OVC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (30-3, 18-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (26-5, 20-2 OVC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (30-3, 18-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -42.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Tennessee Tech.

The Gamecocks are 18-1 against SEC opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. South Carolina is fifth in the SEC scoring 80.5 points while shooting 46.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles’ record in OVC games is 20-2. Tennessee Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Carolina makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Tennessee Tech has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points above the 35.1% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 9.8 points. Joyce Edwards is shooting 51.4% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Reghan Grimes is scoring 12.9 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

