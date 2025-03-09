South Alabama plays Arkansas State in Sun Belt Tournament

Arkansas State Red Wolves (23-9, 14-5 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (21-10, 13-5 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 6…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (23-9, 14-5 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (21-10, 13-5 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama and Arkansas State square off in the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Jaguars’ record in Sun Belt play is 13-5, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play.

The Red Wolves are 14-5 in Sun Belt play.

South Alabama scores 72.9 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 69.4 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of South Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

