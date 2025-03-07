Solomon’s 21 lead UNC Asheville past Charleston Southern in Big South Conference Tournament 80-60

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 80-60 win against Charleston Southern on Friday…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Toyaz Solomon had 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 80-60 win against Charleston Southern on Friday in the Big South Tournament quarterfinals.

Solomon added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (21-10). Jordan Marsh added 20 points while shooting 9 for 23, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc while he also had six rebounds, six assists, and five steals. Fletcher Abee finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range to finish with 16 points.

The Buccaneers (10-21, 0-1) were led by Taje’ Kelly and Anthony Gause with 11 points apiece. RJ Johnson also had 10 points.

UNC Asheville took the lead with 4:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-32 at halftime, with Marsh racking up 13 points. UNC Asheville extended its lead to 69-45 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Solomon scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

