Sofilkanich, Bucknell Bison to visit Kay, American Eagles

Bucknell Bison (15-13, 10-7 Patriot) at American Eagles (1-27, 1-16 Patriot)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashley Sofilkanich and Bucknell visit Cecilia Kay and American on Wednesday.

The Eagles are 1-12 on their home court. American is 0-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

The Bison have gone 10-7 against Patriot opponents.

American is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 60.9 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 71.8 American allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Bison match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Nogues is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.4 points. Kay is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Sofilkanich is averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 54.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

