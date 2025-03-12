SMU Mustangs play in ACC Tournament against the Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange (14-18, 8-13 ACC) vs. SMU Mustangs (22-9, 13-7 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Syracuse Orange (14-18, 8-13 ACC) vs. SMU Mustangs (22-9, 13-7 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Syracuse meet in the ACC Tournament.

The Mustangs are 13-7 against ACC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. SMU ranks third in the ACC in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Matt Cross leads the Mustangs with 7.8 boards.

The Orange’s record in ACC games is 8-13. Syracuse is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

SMU’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game SMU gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. SMU won 77-75 in the last matchup on March 5. Kario Oquendo led SMU with 16 points, and Lucas Taylor led Syracuse with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 13.4 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

JJ Starling is averaging 17.9 points for the Orange. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Orange: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

