SMU hosts Syracuse following Davis’ 21-point game

Syracuse Orange (12-17, 6-12 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (21-8, 12-6 ACC)

Dallas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -12.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits SMU after Jyare Davis scored 21 points in Syracuse’s 101-95 overtime loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Mustangs have gone 11-5 at home. SMU ranks second in the ACC with 37.0 points per game in the paint led by Samet Yigitoglu averaging 7.7.

The Orange have gone 6-12 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is 8-14 against opponents over .500.

SMU makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Syracuse has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Cross is averaging 11.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

JJ Starling is averaging 18.3 points for the Orange. Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 12.7 points and 12.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

