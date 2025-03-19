SMU earns 73-63 victory against Northern Iowa in NIT

DALLAS (AP) — B.J. Edwards had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in SMU’s 73-63 victory over…

DALLAS (AP) — B.J. Edwards had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals in SMU’s 73-63 victory over Northern Iowa on Wednesday night in the NIT.

SMU advances to face Oklahoma State in the second round.

Kario Oquendo added 12 points while going 4 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had seven rebounds for the Mustangs (24-10). Chuck Harris shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Trey Campbell finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Panthers (20-13). Tytan Anderson added 14 points and four assists.

SMU entered halftime up 33-32. Samet Yigitoglu paced the team in scoring in the first half with seven points. Matt Cross’ layup with 10:14 left in the second half gave SMU the lead for good at 54-52.

