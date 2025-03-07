Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Smith scores 26 as…

Smith scores 26 as Delaware State knocks off Maryland-Eastern Shore 75-68

The Associated Press

March 7, 2025, 8:29 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Robert Smith had 26 points in Delaware State’s 75-68 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Thursday in a regular-season finale.

Delaware State will be the third seed and Maryland-Eastern Shore the eighth in the conference tournament.

Smith also contributed five steals for the Hornets (16-13, 8-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kaseem Watson added 21 points while going 7 of 13 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Ponce James shot 2 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hawks (6-24, 2-12) were led by Evan Johnson, who recorded 22 points. Hassan Perkins added 16 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Cardell Bailey finished with eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up