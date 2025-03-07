Smith scores 26 as Delaware State knocks off Maryland-Eastern Shore 75-68

Robert Smith had 26 points in Delaware State's 75-68 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Thursday in a regular-season finale.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Robert Smith had 26 points in Delaware State’s 75-68 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Thursday in a regular-season finale.

Delaware State will be the third seed and Maryland-Eastern Shore the eighth in the conference tournament.

Smith also contributed five steals for the Hornets (16-13, 8-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kaseem Watson added 21 points while going 7 of 13 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Ponce James shot 2 for 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Hawks (6-24, 2-12) were led by Evan Johnson, who recorded 22 points. Hassan Perkins added 16 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Cardell Bailey finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

