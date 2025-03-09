Smith and Furman win 80-77 in OT over top-seeded Chattanooga in Southern Conference Tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr. scored 25 points and Nick Anderson added five in the overtime as Furman…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Pjay Smith Jr. scored 25 points and Nick Anderson added five in the overtime as Furman defeated Chattanooga 80-77 on Sunday in the Southern Conference Tournament semifinals.

Smith had eight rebounds for the Paladins (25-8). Anderson scored 23 points while shooting 8 for 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Garrett Hien went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Honor Huff led the Mocs (24-9) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Bash Wieland added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Chattanooga. Trey Bonham also put up 14 points and two steals. The loss ended a 10-game winning streak for the Mocs.

Smith scored 14 points in the first half for Furman, who trailed 35-34 at halftime. Anderson scored 13 second-half points and Smith hit the game-tying jump shot with 28 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. Anderson scored their five the overtime points while going 1 of 2 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

