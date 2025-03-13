Sixth-seeded Kansas holds off No. 14 UCF 98-94 in overtime to reach Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Zeke Mayo poured in 24 points, and…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 13 rebounds, Zeke Mayo poured in 24 points, and sixth-seeded Kansas rallied to force overtime before holding off No. 14 seed UCF 98-94 on Wednesday night in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament.

AJ Storr scored a season-high 19 points before fouling out in the closing seconds of OT, and KJ Adams had 15 points and seven boards for the Jayhawks (21-11), who narrowly avoided dropping their conference tourney opener for a second straight year.

Instead, they will face third-seeded Arizona on Thursday night in a rematch of a game Kansas won last weekend.

Jordan Ivy-Curry pulled UCF to within 94-93 when he converted a three-point play with 18.2 seconds to go, and Mayo missed the second of two foul shots at the other end. But UCF big man Moustapha Thiam came up short on a jumper with a chance to tie the game, Kansas got the rebound and Dickinson made the second of two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining.

The Knights’ Deebo Coleman was quickly fouled. He made the first foul shot with 0.9 seconds left to make it 96-94, but when he tried to intentionally miss the second to give his team a chance, Coleman failed to hit the rim and the Jayhawks got possession.

David Coit was fouled and added two more free throws for the final margin.

Keyshawn Hall led UCF (17-16) with 25 points. Darius Johnson had 22 before fouling out with a minute to go in regulation.

The Jayhawks blew a 13-point second-half lead, then had to rally once UCF pulled ahead with 7 minutes to go. The teams traded buckets down the stretch, and Ivy-Curry’s 3-pointer tied the game 83-all with 14.1 seconds left in regulation.

Kansas tried to set up a winning play, but Adams stepped on the baseline on his drive, giving the Knights a shot. Ivy-Curry raced up the floor and got a decent look from the wing, but his 3-pointer came up well short as time expired.

Takeaways

UCF came a long way from January, when it lost 99-48 to the Jayhawks at home. It had won four of its past six games.

Kansas has gone with a shortened lineup late in the season and it seems to be paying off for the Jayhawks.

Key moment

Thiam’s miss from about 6 feet along the baseline with a few seconds left in overtime would have tied the game.

Key stats

Three players fouled out of the game. Kansas guard Dajuan Harris also finished with five fouls.

Up next

The Jayhawks play Arizona on Thursday night. They beat the Wildcats 83-76 last Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.