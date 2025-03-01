SIU-Edwardsville plays Little Rock on 4-game home slide

Little Rock Trojans (14-14, 12-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-23, 3-16 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Little Rock Trojans (14-14, 12-7 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-23, 3-16 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville hosts Little Rock looking to end its four-game home losing streak.

The Cougars are 3-10 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville is 3-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trojans have gone 12-7 against OVC opponents. Little Rock has a 4-12 record against opponents above .500.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Little Rock allows. Little Rock averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

The Cougars and Trojans face off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Silvey averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. KK Rodriguez is shooting 39.6% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Faith Lee is averaging 14.6 points for the Trojans. Jayla Brooks is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Trojans: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

