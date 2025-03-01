Simpkins leads Elon against Stony Brook after 22-point showing

Elon Phoenix (17-13, 8-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-23, 3-14 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (17-13, 8-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (7-23, 3-14 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits Stony Brook after TK Simpkins scored 22 points in Elon’s 79-76 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Seawolves are 4-9 in home games. Stony Brook is 4-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Phoenix are 8-9 in CAA play. Elon averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Stony Brook’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Elon allows. Elon averages 73.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 74.2 Stony Brook allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Luster II is scoring 16.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Seawolves. Andre Snoddy is averaging 14.6 points and 10.4 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games.

Nick Dorn averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Simpkins is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.