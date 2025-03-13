Siena Saints and Merrimack Warriors meet in MAAC Tournament

Merrimack Warriors (13-16, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Siena Saints (17-12, 14-6 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Merrimack Warriors (13-16, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Siena Saints (17-12, 14-6 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Siena plays in the MAAC Tournament against Merrimack.

The Saints’ record in MAAC play is 14-6, and their record is 3-6 in non-conference play. Siena ranks sixth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 30.2 rebounds. Anajah Brown leads the Saints with 7.2 boards.

The Warriors are 9-11 in MAAC play. Merrimack ranks ninth in the MAAC shooting 28.4% from 3-point range.

Siena averages 64.4 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 62.6 Merrimack allows. Merrimack averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Siena gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Siena won 79-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Ahniysha Jackson led Siena with 21 points, and Thalia Shepard led Merrimack with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teresa Seppala is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Saints. Jackson is averaging 14.1 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Madison Roman is averaging 9.1 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Shepard is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.