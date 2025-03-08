Shoats leads Siena against Manhattan after 23-point game

Siena Saints (14-16, 9-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (16-12, 11-8 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Siena Saints (14-16, 9-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (16-12, 11-8 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Manhattan after Justice Shoats scored 23 points in Siena’s 68-64 victory over the Fairfield Stags.

The Jaspers are 8-5 on their home court. Manhattan ranks fourth in the MAAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Masiah Gilyard averaging 3.5.

The Saints are 9-10 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Manhattan scores 76.3 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 71.7 Siena gives up. Siena has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of Manhattan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Sydnor is shooting 45.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shoats is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Saints. Gavin Doty is averaging 17.1 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

