Shelton puts up 28 as Eastern Illinois ends OVC champ SE Missouri State’s 10-game win streak 73-58

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Nakyel Shelton scored 28 points as Eastern Illinois beat Ohio Valley Conference champion Southeast Missouri State 73-58 to end the Redhawks’ 10-game winning streak in a season finale on Saturday.

Shelton added three blocks for the Panthers (12-19, 8-12). Artese Stapleton scored 22 points and added five rebounds and six steals. Malik Olafioye finished 2 of 4 from the field to finish with seven points.

Rob Martin led the way for the Redhawks (20-11, 15-5) with 18 points and five assists. Braxton Stacker added 12 points for Southeast Missouri State. Tedrick Washington Jr. also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

