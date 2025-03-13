Shelstad scores 18 as No. 23 Oregon pulls away late to beat Indiana 72-59 in Big Ten Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jackson Shelstad had 18 points and TJ Bamba scored 17 to help No. 23 Oregon pull away…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jackson Shelstad had 18 points and TJ Bamba scored 17 to help No. 23 Oregon pull away late for a 72-59 victory over Indiana in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

The Ducks (24-8) head into Friday’s quarterfinal round against No. 7 Michigan State, the Big Ten regular-season champs, riding an eight-game winning streak.

Indiana (19-13) lost to Oregon for the second time in nine days and now must wait until Sunday to see if it makes the 68-team NCAA Tournament field.

Malik Reneau scored 19 points to lead the Hoosiers, while Trey Galloway added 15 points and nine assists.

Oregon took control by scoring the final 10 points of the first half, giving it a 37-29 lead and sealed the victory with a late 9-0 run to take a 65-56 lead. Indiana couldn’t recover from either spurt.

Takeaways

Indiana: The Hoosiers may have done enough to make the tourney field. The question is whether they’ll avoid a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. They have no control over that now.

Oregon: The Ducks didn’t earn a lot of style points, but they did advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round — and in March, that’s all that matters.

Key moment

After the Hoosiers cut the deficit to 56-54 with 7:32 to play, Indiana was held scoreless for the next 5:28.

Key stat

Indiana was 5 of 10 at the free-throw line and Oregon made eight 3-pointers compared with only four for the Hoosiers.

Up next

Oregon will try to get even with the Spartans after losing 86-74 in East Lansing, Michigan, on Feb. 8.

