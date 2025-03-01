Semona scores 33, Stonehill beats Le Moyne 85-79

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Louie Semona’s 33 points led Stonehill over Le Moyne 85-79 on Saturday. Semona shot 10…

SOUTH EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Louie Semona’s 33 points led Stonehill over Le Moyne 85-79 on Saturday.

Semona shot 10 of 17 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 11 from the line for the Skyhawks (15-16, 7-9 Northeast Conference). Nathan McGill added 13 points and seven rebounds. Todd Brogna finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

AJ Dancier led the way for the Dolphins (9-22, 4-12) with 28 points, four assists and two steals. Ocypher Owens added 14 points and two steals for Le Moyne. Deng Garang also had 13 points.

