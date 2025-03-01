Semona leads Stonehill against Le Moyne after 24-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-21, 4-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (14-16, 6-9 NEC) South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Le Moyne Dolphins (9-21, 4-11 NEC) at Stonehill Skyhawks (14-16, 6-9 NEC)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces Le Moyne after Louie Semona scored 24 points in Stonehill’s 82-69 loss to the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Skyhawks have gone 10-3 in home games. Stonehill is seventh in the NEC with 27.7 points per game in the paint led by Todd Brogna averaging 5.2.

The Dolphins are 4-11 in NEC play. Le Moyne is 3-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Stonehill scores 68.6 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 79.8 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Stonehill allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Semona is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks. Brogna is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

AJ Dancier is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Dolphins. Robby Carmody is averaging 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Dolphins: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

