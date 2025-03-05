Selden’s 18 lead Gardner-Webb past South Carolina Upstate 83-63 in Big South Conference Tournament

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Selden had 18 points in Gardner-Webb’s 83-63 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Selden had 18 points in Gardner-Webb’s 83-63 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Wednesday in an opening-round game of the Big South Conference Tournament.

Gardner-Webb (11-19), the No. 8 seed, advances to play top-seeded High Point on Friday. SC Upstate was the ninth seed in the nine-team conference.

Darryl Simmons II scored 16 points and added six steals. Pharell Boyogueno had 14 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs.

Mister Dean led the way for the Spartans (6-26) with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. Karmani Gregory added 17 points, five assists and two steals for South Carolina Upstate. Brit Harris had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

