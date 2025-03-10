SEC coaches pick Auburn’s Johni Broome as player of the year and Bruce Pearl as coach of the year

Auburn’s Johni Broome and Bruce Pearl were named the Southeastern Conference’s player and coach of the year Monday. With Broome…

Auburn’s Johni Broome and Bruce Pearl were named the Southeastern Conference’s player and coach of the year Monday.

With Broome on the court and Pearl on the sidelines, the third-ranked Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC) won the league’s regular-season title and earned the No. 1 seed in this week’s conference tournament.

Coaches of the powerhouse league also voted Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier as newcomer of the year, Texas guard Tre Johnson as freshman of the year, Missouri guard Caleb Grill as sixth man of the year and Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler as defensive player of the year.

The league’s format changed from two eight-man All-SEC teams to three five-man teams this year.

First Team

Johni Broome, F, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

Mark Sears, G, Alabama

Wade Taylor IV, G, Texas A&M

Zakai Zeigler, G, Tennessee

Second Team

Josh Hubbard, G, Mississippi State

Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky

Third Team

Chad Baker-Mazara, G, Auburn

Alex Condon, F, Florida

Jason Edwards, G, Vanderbilt

Mark Mitchell, G, Missouri

Sean Pedulla, G, Ole Miss

All-Defensive Team

Denver Jones, G, Auburn

Jahmai Mashack, G, Tennessee

Cameron Matthews, F, Mississippi State

Anthony Robinson II, G, Missouri

Zakai Zeigler, G, Tennessee

All-Freshman Team

Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

Tre Johnson, G, Texas

Asa Newell, F, Georgia

Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 all season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.