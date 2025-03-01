Seattle U takes on Grand Canyon, looks for 4th straight home win

Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-6, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-16, 6-7 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-6, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (11-16, 6-7 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Redhawks take on Grand Canyon.

The Redhawks have gone 9-4 at home. Seattle U averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Antelopes are 11-2 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Seattle U averages 71.8 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 68.4 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is scoring 14.6 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

Duke Brennan is averaging 10.3 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

