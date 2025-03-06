Seattle U plays Southern Utah, aims to stop home skid

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-20, 6-9 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-24, 0-14 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (8-20, 6-9 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-24, 0-14 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U is looking to end its eight-game home slide with a victory against Southern Utah.

The Redhawks are 1-9 on their home court. Seattle U is 2-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thunderbirds are 6-9 against WAC opponents. Southern Utah is 3-14 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seattle U scores 57.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 67.5 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 60.5 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 74.6 Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Thunderbirds face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 10.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Redhawks. Christeina Bryan is averaging 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Daylani Ballena is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Samantha Johnston is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 57.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.