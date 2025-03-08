Seattle U faces Utah Tech on 9-game home skid

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-23, 1-14 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-25, 0-15 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-23, 1-14 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-25, 0-15 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays Utah Tech looking to break its nine-game home slide.

The Redhawks have gone 1-10 in home games. Seattle U is 2-16 against opponents over .500.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-14 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech is 4-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Seattle U averages 57.6 points per game, 18.0 fewer points than the 75.6 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Seattle U allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Moore is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 8.6 points. Candy Edokpaigbe is averaging 11.5 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Emily Isaacson is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Ellie Taylor is averaging 11.8 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 56.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Trailblazers: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

