Seattle U defeats Abilene Christian 69-63 in 2nd round of Western Athletic Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kobe Williamson had 20 points to lead Seattle University to a 69-63 victory over Abilene Christian…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kobe Williamson had 20 points to lead Seattle University to a 69-63 victory over Abilene Christian in a quarterfinal of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Williamson also had nine rebounds for the fifth-seeded Redhawks (14-17), who will play No. 1 seed Utah Valley in a Friday semifinal. Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe totaled 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Brayden Maldonado hit three 3-pointers and scored 16.

The fourth-seeded Wildcats (16-16) were led by Quion Williams with 24 points and six rebounds. Bradyn Hubbard added 10 points and Dontrez Williams scored eight.

Seattle U went into halftime leading Abilene Christian 30-25. Moncrieffe scored 13 points in the half. Seattle U took the lead for good with 13:45 left in the second half on a layup from Moncrieffe to make it a 37-35 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.