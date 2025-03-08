Sears leads No. 7 Alabama against No. 1 Auburn after 30-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-7, 12-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (27-3, 15-2 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (23-7, 12-5 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (27-3, 15-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 178.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Alabama faces No. 1 Auburn after Mark Sears scored 30 points in Alabama’s 99-94 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Tigers are 13-1 on their home court. Auburn is 20-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.8 turnovers per game.

The Crimson Tide are 12-5 in conference games. Alabama scores 91.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Auburn averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Alabama allows. Alabama scores 21.9 more points per game (91.1) than Auburn allows to opponents (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sears averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Chris Youngblood is shooting 49.4% and averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 92.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

