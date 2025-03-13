SE Louisiana Lions and Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks meet in Southland Championship

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (28-5, 18-4 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (26-4, 20-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (28-5, 18-4 Southland) vs. SE Louisiana Lions (26-4, 20-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana and SFA meet in the Southland Championship.

The Lions are 20-1 against Southland opponents and 6-3 in non-conference play. SE Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ladyjacks’ record in Southland games is 18-4. SFA leads the Southland with 16.0 assists. Ashlyn Traylor leads the Ladyjacks with 4.7.

SE Louisiana’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points above the 35.6% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lions won 87-81 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Cheyanne Daniels led the Lions with 20 points, and Trinity Moore led the Ladyjacks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arianna Patton averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Alexius Horne is shooting 41.4% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Faith Blackstone is shooting 47.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 9-1, averaging 60.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 12.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.1 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

