Scott leads Middle Tennessee against UTEP after 20-point game

UTEP Miners (10-16, 3-12 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (22-6, 14-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (10-16, 3-12 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Raiders (22-6, 14-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee takes on UTEP after Ta’Mia Scott scored 20 points in Middle Tennessee’s 63-41 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Raiders have gone 12-0 in home games. Middle Tennessee is eighth in the CUSA with 11.8 assists per game led by Courtney Blakely averaging 4.2.

The Miners are 3-12 in conference matchups.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UTEP gives up. UTEP averages 9.4 more points per game (61.6) than Middle Tennessee gives up (52.2).

The Raiders and Miners match up Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalynn Gregory is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 13.3 points and two steals. Scott is shooting 51.4% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ivane Tensaie is scoring 13.2 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Miners. Portia Adams is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 64.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.7 points per game.

Miners: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.