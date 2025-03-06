Scott leads Middle Tennessee against Liberty after 25-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (23-6, 15-1 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (21-6, 14-2 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (23-6, 15-1 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (21-6, 14-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee faces Liberty after Ta’Mia Scott scored 25 points in Middle Tennessee’s 57-35 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Flames have gone 11-1 at home. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA with 15.4 assists per game led by Jordan Hodges averaging 2.6.

The Raiders are 15-1 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee averages 65.2 points while outscoring opponents by 13.6 points per game.

Liberty averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee averages 65.2 points per game, 4.3 more than the 60.9 Liberty gives up.

The Flames and Raiders match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asia Boone averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Bella Smuda is shooting 62.9% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

Scott is scoring 17.0 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Raiders. Anastasiia Boldyreva is averaging 15.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 70.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Raiders: 10-0, averaging 63.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

