Santa Clara wins 97-66 over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Christoph Tilly’s 21 points helped Santa Clara defeat Pacific 97-66 in the regular season finale on…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Christoph Tilly’s 21 points helped Santa Clara defeat Pacific 97-66 in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Tilly also added 12 rebounds and three blocks for the Broncos (20-11, 12-6 West Coast Conference). Elijah Mahi scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds and five assists. Adama Bal shot 3 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Lamar Washington led the way for the Tigers (9-23, 4-14) with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists. Pacific also got 14 points and eight rebounds from Elijah Fisher. Elias Ralph also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Santa Clara took the lead with 13:23 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 47-31 at halftime, with Tilly racking up 15 points. Santa Clara extended its lead to 65-37 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Carlos Stewart scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.