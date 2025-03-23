Santa Clara, UAB square off in NIT

UAB Blazers (23-12, 15-6 AAC) at Santa Clara Broncos (21-12, 12-7 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

UAB Blazers (23-12, 15-6 AAC) at Santa Clara Broncos (21-12, 12-7 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and UAB play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Broncos have gone 12-7 against WCC opponents, with a 9-5 record in non-conference play. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Johnny O’Neil leads the Broncos with 5.6 boards.

The Blazers’ record in AAC action is 15-6. UAB is the AAC leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Yaxel Lendeborg averaging 11.2.

Santa Clara scores 81.9 points, 6.0 more per game than the 75.9 UAB allows. UAB averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Broncos. Tyeree Bryan is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lendeborg is averaging 17.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Ja’Borri McGhee is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 87.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

