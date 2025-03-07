Santa Clara plays in WCC Tournament against the Loyola Marymount

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-15, 7-13 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (14-16, 8-12 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Marymount Lions (13-15, 7-13 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (14-16, 8-12 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays in the WCC Tournament against Loyola Marymount.

The Broncos are 8-12 against WCC opponents and 6-4 in non-conference play. Santa Clara is third in the WCC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Pollerd averaging 5.3.

The Lions are 7-13 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Santa Clara is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pollerd is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Alana Goodchild is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Naudia Evans is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 12.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 57.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

