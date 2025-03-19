Santa Clara makes 16 3-pointers in 101-62 win over UC Riverside in NIT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tyeree Bryan had 17 points and five 3-pointers in Santa Clara’s 101-62 victory against UC…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Tyeree Bryan had 17 points and five 3-pointers in Santa Clara’s 101-62 victory against UC Riverside on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Jake Ensminger added four 3-pointers to help Santa Clara go 16 for 27 (59%) from distance.

Bryan also added seven rebounds and three steals for the Broncos (21-12). Elijah Mahi scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added five assists. Christoph Tilly went 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 14 points.

Nate Pickens led the way for the Highlanders (21-13) with 15 points and four assists.

Santa Clara led 44-33 at halftime, with Bryan racking up 11 points. Santa Clara pulled away with a 15-3 run in the second half to lead by 26 points. Carlos Stewart led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

