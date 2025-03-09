Santa Clara Broncos and Pepperdine Waves meet in WCC Tournament

Pepperdine Waves (12-21, 6-14 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (20-11, 12-6 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (12-21, 6-14 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (20-11, 12-6 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Pepperdine in the WCC Tournament.

The Broncos’ record in WCC games is 12-6, and their record is 8-5 in non-conference play. Santa Clara ranks second in the WCC with 16.9 assists per game led by Adama Bal averaging 3.2.

The Waves are 6-14 in WCC play. Pepperdine averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Santa Clara is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.6% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 73.4 points per game, 0.7 more than the 72.7 Santa Clara allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bal is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 76.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.