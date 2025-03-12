Sanders scores 17 as Nevada takes down Fresno State 86-71 in Mountain West Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kobe Sanders had 17 points in Nevada’s 86-71 victory over Fresno State on Wednesday in the…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kobe Sanders had 17 points in Nevada’s 86-71 victory over Fresno State on Wednesday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

No. 7 seed Nevada will play second-seeded Colorado State in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Sanders added seven rebounds and 10 assists for the Wolf Pack (17-15). Tyler Rolison shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 15 points. Chuck Bailey III went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (6-26) were led in scoring by Elijah Price, who finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brian Amuneke added 16 points and two steals. Zaon Collins also recorded 15 points and eight assists.

Nevada took the lead with 17:51 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 44-32 at halftime, with Bailey racking up 11 points. Sanders scored a team-high 14 points in the final half.

