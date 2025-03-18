San Jose State, Loyola Chicago play in NIT

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-11, 13-7 A-10) at San Jose State Spartans (15-19, 8-14 MWC) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m.…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-11, 13-7 A-10) at San Jose State Spartans (15-19, 8-14 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State and Loyola Chicago play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in MWC games is 8-14, and their record is 7-5 in non-conference games. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Vaihola averaging 2.5.

The Ramblers’ record in A-10 games is 13-7. Loyola Chicago ranks second in the A-10 shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

San Jose State averages 72.2 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 68.6 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 73.5 points per game, 0.1 more than the 73.4 San Jose State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donavan Yap averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Josh Uduje is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Sheldon Edwards averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Jayden Dawson is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

