San Jose State, Loyola Chicago meet in NIT

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-11, 13-7 A-10) at San Jose State Spartans (15-19, 8-14 MWC) San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m.…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (22-11, 13-7 A-10) at San Jose State Spartans (15-19, 8-14 MWC)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State squares off against Loyola Chicago in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Spartans’ record in MWC games is 8-14, and their record is 7-5 in non-conference play. San Jose State has a 7-19 record against teams over .500.

The Ramblers’ record in A-10 games is 13-7. Loyola Chicago has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Jose State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Loyola Chicago has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Loyola Chicago has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donavan Yap is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 10 points. Josh Uduje is shooting 44.2% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Jayden Dawson is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 14.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.