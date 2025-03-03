San Jose State hosts Colorado State following Simmons’ 24-point showing

Colorado State Rams (21-9, 12-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (10-20, 3-14 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m.…

Colorado State Rams (21-9, 12-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (10-20, 3-14 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays Colorado State after Amiah Simmons scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 89-56 loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Spartans have gone 7-9 at home. San Jose State is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 12-5 in MWC play. Colorado State averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

San Jose State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State averages 68.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 71.7 San Jose State allows.

The Spartans and Rams square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simmons is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.3 points for the Spartans. Sydni Summers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emma Ronsiek is averaging 18 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rams. Hannah Simental is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.