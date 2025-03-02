San Diego State wins 72-69 over Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — BJ Davis scored 18 points as San Diego State beat Wyoming 72-69 on Saturday night. Davis…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — BJ Davis scored 18 points as San Diego State beat Wyoming 72-69 on Saturday night.

Davis added three steals for the Aztecs (20-7, 13-5 Mountain West Conference). Miles Byrd scored 18 points, going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Jared Coleman-Jones shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Obi Agbim led the Cowboys (12-18, 5-14) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and six rebounds. Dontaie Allen added 16 points for Wyoming. Matija Belic had 12 points and six rebounds.

Byrd scored nine points in the first half and San Diego State went into halftime trailing 34-33. San Diego State used an 8-0 second-half run to come back from a three-point deficit and take the lead at 56-51 with 9:54 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Davis scored 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. San Diego State visits UNLV and Wyomingtakes on Fresno State on the road.

