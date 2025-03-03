San Diego State hosts Jacobs and Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-9, 10-7 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (17-13, 8-9 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-9, 10-7 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State faces San Diego State after Mia Jacobs scored 21 points in Fresno State’s 65-61 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Aztecs have gone 9-5 at home. San Diego State ranks seventh in the MWC with 13.2 assists per game led by Veronica Sheffey averaging 3.0.

The Bulldogs are 8-9 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks eighth in the MWC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Jacobs averaging 10.0.

San Diego State averages 69.3 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 65.0 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 64.2 points per game, 3.8 more than the 60.4 San Diego State gives up.

The Aztecs and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheffey is averaging 10.9 points for the Aztecs. Kim Villalobos is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jacobs is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.4 points, 10 rebounds and 2.1 steals. Saga Ukkonen is shooting 36.3% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.