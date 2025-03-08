San Diego State faces Nevada, looks for 6th straight home win

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-14, 8-11 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (20-8, 13-6 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (16-14, 8-11 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (20-8, 13-6 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Aztecs face Nevada.

The Aztecs have gone 11-3 in home games. San Diego State ranks eighth in the MWC with 12.9 assists per game led by Nicholas Boyd averaging 4.0.

The Wolf Pack have gone 8-11 against MWC opponents. Nevada is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Diego State is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Nevada allows to opponents. Nevada scores 8.9 more points per game (72.7) than San Diego State allows to opponents (63.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nick Davidson is averaging 15.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Kobe Sanders is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.