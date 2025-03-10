San Diego State Aztecs take on the New Mexico Lobos in MWC Tournament

New Mexico Lobos (18-13, 11-7 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (22-9, 11-7 MWC) Las Vegas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT…

New Mexico Lobos (18-13, 11-7 MWC) vs. San Diego State Aztecs (22-9, 11-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State and New Mexico play in the MWC Tournament.

The Aztecs’ record in MWC games is 11-7, and their record is 11-2 against non-conference opponents.

The Lobos’ record in MWC games is 11-7. New Mexico averages 71.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

San Diego State scores 69.5 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 68.7 New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 66.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.