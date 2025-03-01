San Antonio, Grand Canyon Antelopes square off against the Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle U Redhawks (3-23, 0-13 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-2, 13-0 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (3-23, 0-13 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (26-2, 13-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits Grand Canyon in WAC action Saturday.

The Antelopes are 17-0 on their home court. Grand Canyon is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Redhawks are 0-13 in conference play. Seattle U allows 74.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 16.3 points per game.

Grand Canyon makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Seattle U’s 37.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Grand Canyon has allowed to its opponents (39.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity San Antonio is scoring 15.6 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Antelopes. Tiarra Brown is averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Redhawks. Olivia Moore is averaging 9.0 points and 2.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 76.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 14.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 57.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

