Samford Bulldogs take on the Furman Paladins in SoCon Tournament

Furman Paladins (23-8, 11-7 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (22-9, 12-6 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Furman Paladins (23-8, 11-7 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (22-9, 12-6 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford squares off against Furman in the SoCon Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-6 against SoCon teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Samford ranks second in the SoCon with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Riley Allenspach averaging 1.6.

The Paladins are 11-7 in SoCon play. Furman averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Pjay Smith Jr. with 3.6.

Samford scores 83.5 points, 15.1 more per game than the 68.4 Furman gives up. Furman averages 76.7 points per game, 2.2 more than the 74.5 Samford gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Fort is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15 points. Rylan Jones is shooting 43.8% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

Smith is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Nick Anderson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

