Sam Houston hosts Kalu and UTEP

UTEP Miners (17-12, 7-9 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (11-18, 4-12 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays Sam Houston after Kevin Kalu scored 26 points in UTEP’s 76-75 overtime loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bearkats are 7-4 on their home court. Sam Houston is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Miners have gone 7-9 against CUSA opponents. UTEP has a 5-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Sam Houston is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 43.9% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP averages 72.7 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 75.8 Sam Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 19.7 points for the Bearkats. Cameron Huefner is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

David Terrell Jr. is averaging 8.6 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Miners. Otis Frazier III is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.