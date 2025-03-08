Salary leads Western Kentucky against Liberty after 26-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (22-7, 13-4 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (22-6, 15-2 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (22-7, 13-4 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (22-6, 15-2 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Liberty after Destiny Salary scored 26 points in Western Kentucky’s 83-48 win against the Florida International Panthers.

The Flames have gone 12-1 at home. Liberty is 8-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.6 turnovers per game.

The Hilltoppers have gone 13-4 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 16.3 assists. Alexis Mead paces the Hilltoppers with 4.1.

Liberty makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Western Kentucky scores 12.8 more points per game (73.1) than Liberty gives up to opponents (60.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Smuda is averaging 12.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Flames. Asia Boone is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Mead is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Josie Gilvin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 9-1, averaging 68.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points.

