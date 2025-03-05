Saint Peter’s takes on Niagara, aims for 4th straight home win

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-19, 5-13 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-15, 6-12 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Niagara Purple Eagles (10-19, 5-13 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-15, 6-12 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Peacocks take on Niagara.

The Peacocks are 5-5 in home games. Saint Peter’s is sixth in the MAAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Armoni Zeigler averaging 4.6.

The Purple Eagles have gone 5-13 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Peter’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 67.9 points per game, 2.4 more than the 65.5 Saint Peter’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Eaton is averaging 10.7 points for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Olumide Adelodun is averaging 10.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Purple Eagles. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.