Saint Peter’s meets Iona in MAAC Tournament

Iona Gaels (10-20, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-18, 9-11 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s and Iona square off in the MAAC Tournament.

The Peacocks have gone 9-11 against MAAC opponents, with a 2-7 record in non-conference play. Saint Peter’s gives up 59.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Gaels’ record in MAAC play is 8-12. Iona has a 5-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 56.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 59.3 Saint Peter’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is averaging 18.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ella Fajardo is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Gaels. Judith Gomez is averaging 10.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Gaels: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

