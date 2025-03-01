Saint Peter’s hosts Tarul and Marist

Marist Red Foxes (15-12, 10-7 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-16, 8-9 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Marist Red Foxes (15-12, 10-7 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (10-16, 8-9 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist visits Saint Peter’s after Lexie Tarul scored 23 points in Marist’s 68-61 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Peacocks are 7-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s ranks seventh in the MAAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Louella Allana averaging 5.8.

The Red Foxes have gone 10-7 against MAAC opponents. Marist ranks third in the MAAC giving up 58.6 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 36.3% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 38.1% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Saint Peter’s allows.

The Peacocks and Red Foxes face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatmata Janneh is averaging 18.4 points, 11 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tarul averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Morgan Lee is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 56.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

