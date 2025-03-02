Saint Peter’s defeats Marist 57-52

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Randolph had 15 points in Saint Peter’s 57-52 win over Marist on Sunday. Marist is…

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Randolph had 15 points in Saint Peter’s 57-52 win over Marist on Sunday.

Marist is second in the conference standings, a game back of Quinnipiac — which the Red Foxes beat 69-62 on Jan. 5 in the only regular season meeting between this teams — and a half-game ahead of Merrimack, with two games remaining in the regular season.

Randolph shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Peacocks (11-15, 6-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Mouhamed Sow scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Armoni Zeigler finished 3 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points.

The Red Foxes (20-7, 13-5) were led by Tarik Watson, who posted 12 points. Elijah Lewis added nine points and six rebounds for Marist. Josh Pascarelli also recorded nine points and four assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Saint Peter’s hosts Niagara and Marist hosts Merrimack.

