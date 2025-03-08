Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Pacific in WCC Tournament

Pacific Tigers (14-17, 10-11 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-15, 10-10 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (14-17, 10-11 WCC) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (14-15, 10-10 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays in the WCC Tournament against Pacific.

The Gaels have gone 10-10 against WCC opponents, with a 4-5 record in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) allows 64.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 10-11 in WCC play. Pacific has a 4-14 record against opponents over .500.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 65.5 points per game, 1.3 more than the 64.2 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maia Jones is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Gaels. Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso is averaging 9.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

Liz Smith is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Elizabeth Elliott is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 3-7, averaging 59.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

